Former Troy football player Alvin Dees dies

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is mourning the loss of Alvin Dees, a former football player and board president for the alumni association.
Dees was a standout offensive lineman for the football team, then called the Red Wave, and a member of the NAIA National Championship team in 1968. He also helped the team in two Alabama Collegiate Conference championships in 1967 and 1968.
He earned an NAIA All-Alabama and Mississippi All-District selection and was an All-Alabama Collegiate Conference honoree his senior season in 1968. He was named a Troy University alumnus of the year in 1995.
The university says Dees spearheaded a partnership between Troy Athletics and Alfa Insurance, the company in which he built a career and served as executive vice president of marketing when he died.
A private family service was held at First United Methodist Church. An email account has been set up for friends to share condolences and memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be to either of these entities or a charity of your choice:
First United Methodist Church - 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery AL 36106
The HANDS Program - 300 Shadow Wood Park, Suite 100, Birmingham AL 35244
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.