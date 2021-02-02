2 house fires under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials are working to find out what caused two house fires on Monday.
According to Fire Lieutenant J.C. Selman, the first fire happened around 5:52 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. When firefighters arrived they found a vacant single-story structure with smoke and flames visible.
Selman said the fire was contained to the home. There was extensive damage throughout.
The second fire happened around 7:29 p.m. in the 3500 block of Royal Carriage Drive. Selman said smoke could be seen coming from the home. While the fire was contained to the room where it began, Selman said the home had moderate damage.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.