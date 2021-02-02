Elementary school provides counselors after shots fired near campus

“At the time of the incident, Montgomery Catholic’s St. Bede Elementary Campus was still in session. The ALICE emergency response protocols were immediately put in place. All students and faculty were secured in their classrooms while one group of students were outside and safely returned to the classroom as the incident occurred. Intentional training for both students and faculty allowed for a smooth response in a real-life scenario. School counselors from all four Montgomery Catholic campuses were on site Monday visiting each classroom to allow for meaningful dialogue on a difficult topic.”