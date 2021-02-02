Elementary school provides counselors after shots fired near campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School’s St. Bede elementary had counselors on campus Monday after shots were fired near the school Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Atlanta Highway.
Police say two juveniles tried to commit a car burglary, and as they fled, they fired several gunshots into the air. No one was hurt. One juvenile was arrested.
The area is near the elementary school, and students were still on campus at the time.
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School President Justin Castanza released this statement Monday:
“At the time of the incident, Montgomery Catholic’s St. Bede Elementary Campus was still in session. The ALICE emergency response protocols were immediately put in place. All students and faculty were secured in their classrooms while one group of students were outside and safely returned to the classroom as the incident occurred. Intentional training for both students and faculty allowed for a smooth response in a real-life scenario. School counselors from all four Montgomery Catholic campuses were on site Monday visiting each classroom to allow for meaningful dialogue on a difficult topic.”
