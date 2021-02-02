Montgomery man charged with meeting, raping child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with two child sex crimes, according to court documents.
According to the filings, Tadarius Lee Salter went to the child’s home in the early hours of a Sunday morning in mid-December where he then sexually assaulted the victim.
Salter was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and one count of first-degree rape.
He has since been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totaling $120,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.