Need good news? Daylight is increasing quickly!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the cold weather we have in place, Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow and no big warm-ups in the forecast, you may be searching for some reasons to be optimistic in the weather world.
Fortunately you’ve come to right place!
We may be in the heart of winter here in early February, but we are actually about to enter the stretch every year where daylight increases the fastest with each passing day. We’ll add nearly two minutes of daylight each day from late February through early April.
By the end of this month we will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight, which is about 50 minutes more than what we have today, February 2nd! By mid-March that value pops up to 12 hours, and by mid-April we’re talking 13 hours of daylight!
Total daylight will continue increasing -- although eventually at a slower pace -- all the way until the summer solstice on June 20th.
With days getting longer, that of course means later and later sunsets!
As of February we are seeing our sun set around 5:20pm. We will add less than a minute to that sunset time each day through late June, which is when our sunsets will be at their latest around 7:56pm.
So by March 13th we will looking at a 5:51pm sunset time. That following morning at 2 a.m. we will spring forward to daylight saving time. The result will be sunsets occurring after 7 p.m. beginning on March 25th!
So if everything else has you down, enjoy the additional daylight we will be getting each day and those later sunsets!
