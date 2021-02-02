One person injured in shooting outside manufacturing company in Opelika

By Olivia Gunn | February 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 9:56 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting in the parking lot of a manufacturing company in Opelika Monday left one person injured.

Police responded to the parking lot of Mando America Corporation on Northpark Drive at around 4 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, they located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taking to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to Opelika police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

