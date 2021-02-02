Person transported from DAS North America for treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a person was transported from DAS North America for medical treatment Tuesday afternoon.
The circumstances and the person’s condition weren’t immediately available.
The MCSO said any further information would need to come from DAS officials or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
WSFA 12 News is working to confirm more information.
DAS North America is an auto parts supplier with a facility on Industrial Park Boulevard in Montgomery County.
