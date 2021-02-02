Police: Keys, vehicles stolen from Montgomery car dealership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are trying to identify the person responsible for a burglary and theft at a local car dealership.
Police say someone forced entry into a car dealership on the Eastern Boulevard on Jan. 17 and stole several keys and vehicles belonging to the business.
Police provided security images of the suspect and vehicle used.
Anyone with information may call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
