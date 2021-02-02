4 school systems receive award for partnership with Maxwell-Gunter AFB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four River Region school districts were recognized by the Military Child Education Coalition Tuesday.
Autauga County Schools, Elmore County Public Schools, Montgomery Public Schools and Pike Road Schools were awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence for their partnership with Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base.
The Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence award focuses on highlighting partnerships between military bases and public education systems.
“There’s over 350 installations in the US and we here in the River Region are one of 350 so it’s a big deal,” Commander and President of Air University Lt. Gen. James B. Hecker said.
Hecker said education is very important and recognized the need to give children in Montgomery a great education.
The goal of the Maxwell-River Region Partnership is to provide military-affiliated families with more high-quality public education options for their children. It also serves as a catalyst and facilitator for sustainable public education approaches that will benefit the entire River Region, according to a release.
There are over 3,000 children of active-duty parents and thousands more children whose parents serve in the US Air Force Reserve and Alabama Air National Guard that benefit from the partnership.
