Selma man gets federal prison for 2016 armed bank robbery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after being convicted for a 2016 west Alabama armed bank robbery.
Stanley Young, also known as “New York” or “Shoota,” was handed the sentence by U.S. District Court Judge Terry Moorer on Friday.
Young, 32, and two co-defendants, were indicted in late 2019 by a federal grand jury for robbing the West Alabama Bank & Trust in Marion and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in Sept. 2016.
The co-defendants, Jabriel Bell and Fortune Hoppins, each pleaded guilty to the bank robbery charge in mid-2020 and were sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Young opted for a trial and was found guilty in October. In addition to serving time, he’ll also be required to undergo five years of supervised release and pay nearly $50,000 in restitution.
Following the robbery, the three suspects fled the scene, burned their getaway vehicle, then used another vehicle to flee the area. Young and Hoppins were later arrested in Connecticut.
At the time of his arrest, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service found Young in possession of a backpack containing a stolen and fully loaded 9mm pistol.
At his trial, the Department of Justice said jurors heard testimony about the burglary of a gun store in Safford, Alabama that occurred after Young and Hoppins had returned to Alabama in 2017.
Young pleaded guilty in a separate federal case to stealing 50 guns with Hoppins and Bell in the Safford burglary. He had been previously sentenced to 60 months in prison for that crime.
DOJ also presented evidence to the jury that Young attempted to tamper with two material witnesses while awaiting trial on the bank robbery charges.
The evidence showed that he used contraband phones at the jail to access Facebook where he then offered to pay other inmates $500 to assault one of the witnesses.
The second witness was convinced by Young to plead guilty to a crime, lie to federal agents about Young’s involvement, and to offer false testimony in court exonerating Young.
