Senators from other states not giving up Space Command fight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost three weeks since the Air Force announced Space Command headquarters will be coming to Redstone Arsenal.
That decision is still not sitting well with senators and leaders from other states, who lost. A senator from New Mexico is joining Colorado and asking for the Air Force to revisit the decision.
New Mexico senator Martin Heinrich, is also getting President Joe Biden involved. He wants the president to conduct a comprehensive review of the process to bring Space Command to Redstone Arsenal.
Senator Heinrich released a statement on Twitter saying “The speed at which the Air Force finalized their decision for the US space command headquarters raises serious questions of political impropriety.”
He even attached a two page letter asking Biden to step in.
WAFF talked with leaders in Huntsville who say the decision to bring the space command headquarters to Huntsville is the right choice.
Huntsville City Council woman Frances Akridge says no mistakes were made by the Air Force and other leaders. All the rules were followed.
“I can’t imagine in any kind of competitive situation, if anybody didn’t check their checklist diligently and do their due diligence. It’s too big of a decision to make, to not have left every stone unturned and look at every angle and make an informed decision. I’m confident they did their due diligence,” said Akridge.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey all agree.
When the announcement was made back on January 13th, Governor Kay Ivey said, “The bottom line is simple, the Redstone region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.”
We’ll let you know if President Joe Biden responds to the other state leaders.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.