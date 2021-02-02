Sunny and cold today, but temps slowly warm up ahead of our next system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We may be getting some sunshine today, but it is still going to be colder than normal and feel even chillier! Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, and we won’t rebound much today. This afternoon will cool (and still breezy) despite plenty of sunshine... highs will only reach the lower 50s, but know it will feel even colder than that thanks to the wind.