Sunny and cold today, but temps slowly warm up ahead of our next system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We may be getting some sunshine today, but it is still going to be colder than normal and feel even chillier! Temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s, and we won’t rebound much today. This afternoon will cool (and still breezy) despite plenty of sunshine... highs will only reach the lower 50s, but know it will feel even colder than that thanks to the wind.
After dipping into the upper 20s tonight, a rebound in temperatures will occur for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will head for the middle 50s on Wednesday and middle 60s on Thursday.
Wednesday and Thursday look good, with sunshine on Wednesday and partly sunny skies on Thursday with breezy conditions by the afternoon.
Forecast models remain in agreement that rain showers are a good bet Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through. There’s also good agreement that Friday night will be dry.
Things are not so clear-cut for Saturday and Saturday night regarding rain chances. The setup for the weekend is a bit complex, and models have not handled the situation very well.
For now, we’ve maintained a chance of showers (40%) for Saturday and Saturday night, but that is not set in stone.
Temperatures will probably be cooler again for the weekend, but just how cool is the golden question. It looks like 50s are a good bet for the Friday-Monday period, but depending on how things come together...a day or two could be a touch colder.
And about that invasion of arctic air for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday...
Well, models have now backed off on the intensity of that big-time. We’ll keep watching it, but it now looks like nothing more than a night or two in the 20s with wind chills about as cold as they are this morning. Stay tuned for changes ahead!
