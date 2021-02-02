Suspect sought for drug trafficking charges in Covington County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted on drug trafficking charges is being sought by Covington County officials.
According to CrimeStoppers, Fredrick Laquan Everett is wanted by the 22nd Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of drug trafficking.
Everett is 135 pounds and about 5′10″, according to a release. He is known to go by the nicknames of Frog and BoingBoing and resides in McKenzie, Opp, and Andalusia’s areas, the release added.
If you have any information regarding Everett’s whereabouts, please immediately call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
