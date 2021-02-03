Alabama lawmaker in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

One member of the Alabama House was absent for the start of the regular session after testing positive for COVID-19. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | February 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s legislature was gaveled into session Tuesday, but at least one lawmaker wasn’t there to take part in the opening day events.

House speaker Mac McCutcheon confirmed one representative is now in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. A clerk for that representative is also isolating as a precaution.

House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden said no names would be released because of privacy issues.

Lawmakers had the option to take a rapid test Tuesday morning before the session got underway. McCutcheon said lawmakers can get tested on the fourth week of session.

