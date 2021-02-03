Alexus Dye dominating the glass in senior season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One thing about Alexus Dye, she’s going to get a board. In fact, she’s likely to grab double digit rebounds every time she steps on the court.
“I’ve been doing that ever since I started playing basketball. That’s probably my greatest gift,” said the senior forward.
Dye was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week for the third time this season, and fourth in her career, after back-to-back double double performances against Appalachian State last weekend.
She averaged 12 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, two steals and a block, and she’s now tied for the most double doubles in the NCAA.
“I know every night I probably won’t be as hot as any other night, but I feel like rebounding is all effort and I can go get those rebounds,” said Dye.
“It’s just a luxury for a coach to have,” added Troy head coach Chanda Rigby. “I mean every night, you can just count on it. Even if she’s not at her best or giving her most or if she’s in foul trouble and plays less than 20 minutes in a game, she’ll still get a cool double double.”
Though she’s spent just two years at Troy, Dye is quickly becoming one of the best to suit up for the Trojans. She currently ranks first in boards per contest in the conference, seventh in offensive boards and first in defensive.
She also is a shooter; Dye is third in field goal percentage, shooting just under 54% and averaging 16.5 per game.
She’s even turning heads nationally, ranking eighth in the country for her defensive efforts on the glass, and ninth in total rebounds.
“I feel grateful, and there’s a lot of other players that probably deserve these awards too, but I feel like they’re noticing me,” said Dye.
Rigby notices it too and said her success comes is a total team effort.
“We have a mantra that we say, and one of the lines in it is ‘I am humble, but I know my worth.’ You’re saying, ‘I’m good, I know my worth, but I didn’t get here alone, and she is a great representative of that,” said Rigby. “She gives her teammates credit for the position she is in because of how much they give.”
Because of last year’s abrupt ending due to COVID-19, the team said there’s unfinished business in the Wiregrass.
“We took it as we need to work hard so we can get back in that same position,” said Dye.
“Championships is all she knows,” added Rigby. “She’s got state championship rings from Wenonah High School, she’s got a national championship from Gulf Coast State College, and she’s got a championship ring from last year here, and we wouldn’t want her to go out any other way than winning at the highest level. So getting in the NCAA tournament, and then winning in that tournament would be how I hope and expect her to go out.”
Dye’s Player of the Week award is the program’s fourth recognition this season. Tiyah Johnson also earned the award back on Dec. 15.
