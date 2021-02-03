ATF investigation, reward in East Alabama gun store burglary

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The search is on in East Alabama for the person or people who stole more than a dozen firearms from Jared’s Tactical and Firearms FFL.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Rainbow City Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft.
On January 22, 2021, investigators said Jared’s Tactical and Firearms FFL, at 55 Whorton Bend Road in Rainbow City was burglarized where approximately 15 firearms were stolen. ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.
Jared’s lists the reward at $10,000.
ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French said, “ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Rainbow City Police Department (256) 413-1279.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
