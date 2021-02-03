Couple of rain chances, arctic outbreak gone missing?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another very cold morning with temperatures around 30 degrees and wind chills in the 20s. Sunshine will give us a nice rebound into the middle 50s with light wind to help things feel a bit better.
Tonight will once again be cold in the lower 30s with clouds increasing late. Those clouds will likely yield a mostly cloudy day on Thursday, but southwest flow will push temperatures into the middle 60s anyways.
It will turn breezy to windy late Thursday into Thursday night.
Forecast models remain in great agreement that rain will fall Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through. Unless you’re in the Wiregrass, the rain will end before lunchtime. There’s also good model agreement that Friday night will be dry and cold down in the 30s.
Things are still not set in stone regarding rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The setup for the weekend is a bit complex, and models have not handled the situation very well.
For now, based on the latest data we’ve maintained a chance of showers for late Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. Those chances are running around 40% with a slight uptick to 50% Saturday night.
Regardless of the exact chances, no heavy rain or severe weather is currently expected. Stay tuned for further adjustments on the weekend rain chances.
Then there’s temperatures...
The outlook for temperatures has shifted substantially over the last few days as models attempt to get a better grasp on what’s going to end up unfolding. The result of the most recent changes has been to increase our temperatures for Friday and the weekend into the middle to upper 50s.
The latest forecast also calls for lower 60s to start next week with milder air winning out over the arctic air attempting to surge south from Canada. Confidence is growing in the milder forecast through at least next Tuesday.
However, both major forecast models show the much colder air eventually reaching the Deep South by the end of next week and next weekend. This could mean highs down in the 40s (similar to this past Monday) and lows down in the 20s for a few days.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.