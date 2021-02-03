Dadeville man facing multiple child sex abuse charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation in Tallapoosa County.
Roger Wayne Pennington III, 37, or Dadeville, now faces eight counts including: sexual abuse of a child under 12, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, both possession and production of child pornography, sexual torture, and two counts of willful abuse of a child.
The Dadeville Police Department said its investigation started in early January and resulted in Pennington’s arrest on Wednesday.
The suspect is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail.
