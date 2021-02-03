Gambling bill expected to be filed, could benefit scholarships and broadband

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is expected to file a gambling bill during the legislative session.
Marsh told reporters Tuesday he wants the proceeds to go toward college scholarships and broadband expansion.
“I think that the gaming issue is a way to resolve some of our other problems,” he said. “Scholarships for our young people and young adults wishing for career changes. Perhaps, I think it’s a way to find a way to finally get statewide broadband for the state of Alabama.”
Marsh did not provide many details on the bill. Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said the bill would address a lottery, casinos and sports betting.
“We think that we have a good deal, a comprehensive bill, that we could try to get through that would give everybody an opportunity to vote on,” Singleton said.
Gambling legislation has failed many times to get through the state legislature. The Senate passed a lottery bill in 2019 but it did not clear the House.
Marsh believes this year is different.
“We are talking about a constitutional amendment. So at the end of the day, it does go to the people for them to make that final decision,” he said.
Gov. Kay Ivey commented on possible gambling legislation during her State of the State address Tuesday.
“I’ve never been an out-front champion on this issue, but I have always believed that the people of Alabama should have the final say,” Ivey said.
Ivey called for a transparent process while putting together gambling legislation.
“If something does not pass the smell test, I’ll sure let you know,” she said.
