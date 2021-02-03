2021 Hangout Music Festival postponed due to ongoing pandemic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WSFA) - The popular Hangout Music Festival’s 2021 event, set for May 21-23, has been postponed, according to organizers.
The announcement was made by the festival on its social media platforms Wednesday with Hangout officials adding May is going to be too soon to “gather that many people together.”
“It’s crazy we are in this position again almost a year later, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re not going to be able to host the Hangout Music Festival in May of this year,” the Festival wrote in a post on social media.
The festival said it is exploring options for an event in the fall and plans to have more clarity in the next few months on whether that will be an option.
“Until then, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID situation and regularly speak with local officials and artist teams,” Hangout said.
Ticketholders will get an email in the coming weeks about the process for exchanging or refunding tickets.