Lanett High School fire damages athletic facility

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett High School faculty say the entire athletic facility is damaged and equipment is gone after a devastating fire there Monday morning.
The fire erupted in Lanett High’s fieldhouse, which holds its weight room, coach’s office, and other athletic amenities. Lanett Coach Clifford Story says everything was “burned to a crisp,” including all their sports equipment.
Lanett High School has a proud athletic history that includes thousands of kids playing sports, from generation to generation.
“My son and I are both all-state players,” said Stanley Roberts Sr., an alumni of Lanett High. “I christened this fieldhouse in this field back in ‘73 when it was first built, and we got the first playoff win.”
Lanett athletes and coaches, past and present, are mourning the loss of their athletic fieldhouse from an accidental electrical fire, according to investigators. All equipment and most personal belongings were burned.
“When I think about it, I get a little emotional because there are some things that are valued that you cannot replace,” said Story. “I have photos of my first staff here, I have my first victory championship memorabilia, I have a lot of things in there I wasn’t able to keep.”
Not only were items and equipment were lost, but years of memories students, staff, and alumni have in the Lanett High fieldhouse.
“We have a lot of memories here, from the time we won our first state football championship, even our state basketball championship,” said Lanett Football Coach Earnest Webb. “Just to see all the work we’ve put in at Lanett and see, ‘Oh my God, we’re about to lose a lot of stuff.’”
Despite the fire destroying these sports memories, Lanett High School is still looking up and forward. Story says schools from around the area, including Birmingham and Lee County, have reached out to support them.
“We’re just waiting to see what we’re gonna have to do on our end as far as finances and things like that, so I just told them to be patient,” Story said. “Once everybody do what they’re supposed to do pertaining to what happened here, then we’ll be able to start putting some things together.”
“I remember days in that weight room - blood, sweat, and tears - you know, that family fight,” Roberts said. “To see it like this. I do know that we’re panther, we’re panther strong.”
Story emphasized the importance of having faith and staying strong. “We’ve just got to keep our kids grounded and make sure they know how important it is for us to continue to trust and have faith that we’ll be back and running real soon,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.