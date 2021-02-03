Medical marijuana bill passes Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A medical marijuana bill is moving to the full Senate for a vote.
Wednesday, the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill which allows people with certain health conditions to receive medical marijuana.
Some conditions include cancer, anxiety, and epilepsy. That person would need approval from a physician.
A medical marijuana bill passed the Senate last year. However the House never had a chance to vote on it because session ended early due to COVID.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.