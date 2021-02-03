$1,000 reward offered for suspects in Montgomery car dealership burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that could lead authorities to the suspects responsible for a burglary and theft at a local car dealership. The reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers at the request of the owner of the dealership.
According to CrimeStoppers, the crime happened at a car dealership on the Eastern Boulevard on Jan. 17.
Police said security video captures a white SUV driving onto the property and parking. Someone gets out of the car, forcibly breaks into the business and steals multiple keys to cars located on the lot.
Authorities said the suspects returned to the dealership in a blue four-door car. They pulled to the side of the road to let one of the suspects out in order to steal a black Dodge car.
Anyone with information may call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
