UAB OBGYN: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

“I think it’s important to recognize that, you know, we’re still in the fairly nascent stages of vaccinating the general public. And it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever that in the upcoming weeks, months, perhaps, that the prioritization of vaccine, particularly how were pregnant women fit actually gets revisited, both by the CDC as well as hopefully the Alabama Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Warner Huh, chair of UAB’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. " One of the concerns that we have is that you know, the women who are probably at higher risk while pregnant in terms of COVID-19, related infection and disease, are those women that have other comorbidities, maybe they have significant hypertension, or they have an issue with obesity. So in some ways, they would fall into that sort of category of patient.”