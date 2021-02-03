MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Signing Day.
It’s a day some Fever Country stars will never forget.
The WSFA 12 Sports team will be making several stops across the River Region for signings.
Where will Carver defensive back Juwon Gaston go? He’s ranked By 247 sports as a top 20 player in the state of Alabama.
Across town at Lee, Reginald Davis is one of the top running backs in the state. He was committed to Florida Atlantic but opened up his recruitment.
Alabama Christian Academy quarterback Jalen Clark is a Louisiana Lafayette committ. He’s set to sign Wednesday as well.
Those are just a few of the stars signing Wednesday in our area.
We’ll also hear from Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Alabama’s Nick Saban as both coaches will recap their signing classes.
We will show some of the picture on WSFA 12 News at 10 Wednesday.
