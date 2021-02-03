Week-long vaccine clinic coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City leaders say Saturday’s vaccination clinic proved one thing; people want the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Over 1,100 people came out and got the vaccine, so it was very successful,” District 5 City Councilman Cornelius Calhoun.
Now more opportunities to be vaccinated will soon be available. Next week, those who meet the current vaccination requirements can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the old Montgomery Mall.
The clinic will run from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 7 pm. Mayor Steven Reed says the goal is to vaccinate one thousand people per day.
“So, we’re trying to leverage everything from the private and public sector to get people vaccinated to get them informed get rid of some of the misinformation that’s out there but also understand the concerns that people have,” Reed said.
The goal is to schedule more clinics in more locations across Montgomery, but so far, no dates have been released.
“So, as we continue to get more information out then we can continue to get those increased doses of vaccine, and I think our folks here with EMA, fire, and rescue and the police department, as well as the department of public health, has shown that they can handle the volume and the demand which is obviously there in the public,” Reed said.
Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Selma, and Tuscaloosa will also hold drive-through clinics.
The state did not release specific details of the drive-thru clinic. Officials expect to provide additional information about the location.
