ADPH seeks COVID-19 vaccine proposals for high-risk, underserved communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health Immunization Division is accepting proposals to provide coronavirus vaccine activities for high-risk and underserved communities.
These proposals are intended to support broad-based distribution access and COVID-19 vaccine coverage for these areas, including racial and ethnic minority populations and rural communities.
This funding is intended to support continuous monitoring and examine opportunities to improve performance and implementation of activities, engaging in additional partnerships, and implementing and evaluating new strategies to reach affected populations. These include people who may be vaccine hesitant and those who are in racial and ethnic or other minority groups.
Proposals for funding can be submitted in one of the following ways:
- Supporting education, promotion and outreach (no vaccine administration).
- Enrolling as a COVID-19 provider (separate process and must be completed prior to receiving funding for vaccine administration). This information is available here.
- Partnering with an entity that is a current COVID provider (highly encouraged).
Organizations are invited to submit proposals for consideration by March 31.
The amount of funding ranges from $100,000 to $250,000 and is renewable annually for up to three years. ADPH says African Americans, Hispanics and Tribal nations are targeted for funding.
Activities to be supported are as follows:
- Increase COVID-19 vaccination capacity across the jurisdiction. These activities may include mobile vaccine clinics, satellite clinics, and temporary or off-site clinics that provide vaccination services in non-traditional settings.
- Ensure high-quality and safe administration of COVID-19 vaccines. This includes providing supplies and ensuring capabilities to address adverse events.
- Ensure equitable distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Increase vaccine confidence through education, outreach and partnerships.
- Develop and implement community engagement strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
- Support high vaccination uptake in Tribal nations.
Proposals will be accepted from, but not limited to, groups or organizations such as:
- Colleges and universities
- Occupational health settings for large employers
- Churches or religious institutions
- Federally qualified health centers, including community health centers
- Pharmacies
- Long-term care facilities, including independent living facilities, assisted living centers and nursing homes
- Organizations and businesses that employ critical workforce
- First responder organizations
- Non-traditional providers and locations that serve high-risk populations
- Other partners that serve underserved populations
Click here for more information.
Submissions and any additional questions should be emailed to ImmProposals@adph.state.al.us.
The award date is July 1.
