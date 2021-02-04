Annual ‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive to take place Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a great way to spread some love this Valentine’s Day, considering donating blood!
WSFA 12 News is partnering with LifeSouth for the annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive. The drive will take place on Feb.12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road.
While blood donations are needed every year, it is especially important now due to the pandemic.
LifeSouth officials say there is a critical need for O-negative, O-positive, and B-positive but will take any blood type.
So, considering donating. Every little bit helps.
