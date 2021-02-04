Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Dec. 17 homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Stevie Coleman, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder for the death of Stephanie Hale, 23, also of Montgomery.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 3 p.m. that Thursday where they found Hale. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding Hale’s death remain under investigation, but MPD said Coleman was developed as a suspect and was ultimately arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Coleman is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The jail website also lists him as being charged with second-degree assault and theft of property, though MPD said those charges were not associated with Thursday’s arrest.
Hale was Montgomery’s 61st homicide victim of 2020.
