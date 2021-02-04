Drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Feb. 8-12 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An estimated 5,000 people will get the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a drive-up vaccination clinic opening in Montgomery next week.
The drive-up clinic is a joint effort between the Alabama Department of Public Health, Baptist Health, the city of Montgomery, Montgomery County and Tri-County emergency management agencies.
The clinics will take place Feb. 8-12 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Montgomery mall. Vaccines will be put in arms at Montgomery’s South/Central Police & Fire/Rescue precinct at 3003 E. South Blvd.
According to Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton, 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible Alabamians in phases 1a and 1b each day. This includes:
- Health care workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Front-line critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
- People who work or live in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, group homes and prisons
- People 65 years of age and older
Attendees should bring a photo ID that includes their date of birth as well as identification to show they meet one of the above eligibility requirements. Paperwork can only be filled out on site.
“There is no downloading the forms, there is no calling to get ahead of the line, there is no appointments, no registration, everything will be done the day when you show up so there’s no need to call and nothing we can email you at this time,” said Thornton.
Walk me through the process:
- Entry sites begin at 8 a.m. each day with vaccinations beginning at 9 a.m.
- People will arrive at the clinic at the intersection of East South Boulevard and Strathmore drive.
- You will remain in your vehicle the entire time.
- Face coverings are required.
- Once you enter, you will make your way through a sectioned off pathway to the first check point -where you’ll provide a photo ID and paperwork. Here they will also verify that you are a part of phases 1A or 1B.
- You will then make your way (drive) to Montgomery Fire Station number 9 where you will be vaccinated.
- After waiting in a 15-minute monitoring period inside your car, you will be on your way. You will receive a record of the vaccine you received and when you are expected to come back for the second dose.
- There will be a walk-up option should an individual arrive on foot or through public transportation. You are asked to go directly to the check-in tent. The vaccination team will provide further instruction.
Vaccines will be given out on a first come, first served basis, and the city is asking everyone to be patient.
For more information, please visit baptistfirst.org.
“There is no need to line up early, there are five days,” said Thornton. “Allow the process to go. Once we get these 5,000 issued out we will get more and we will have more clinics.”
There is no cost to receive a vaccine, nor is insurance required.
