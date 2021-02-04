East Alabama teachers receiving COVID-19 vaccine

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some teachers in East Alabama are now getting the COVID-19 vaccine as they’re included in the state’s expanded eligibility requirements.
The state’s current phase includes people 75 years old and older, and frontline critical workers, including teachers.
Dr. Ritu Chandra with the Fort Mitchell Clinic said they’re designating 100 doses each for students in Russell County and Phenix City School districts. Third grade teacher Sunny Flowers in Russell County teaches virtually, but is ready to get back in the classroom.
“I was so relieved,” said Flowers. “I’ve been waiting to receive this vaccine to feel safe in going back to the building and being around the kids. I miss it. I miss the interaction and I feel a lot better about it since I’m able to receive this vaccine.”
Flowers said she hopes this will ease the minds of parents who are sending their children back to school. Alabama’s next phase starts Monday, which will include people 65 and older.
