Fultondale mayor says monetary donations are needed most right now

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Donations continue to pour in for those impacted by last week’s deadly tornado in Fultondale.
But city leaders said the biggest need is for those who have been displaced by the storm and need a place to stay.
City leaders said they are well stocked on items like clothing, food, water and other supplies.
But Fultondale’s mayor said what is needed most right now is sponsors to pay for hotel rooms and give monetary donations for those who don’t have anywhere to go.
Leaders in Fultondale said they’ve been overwhelmed by the donations that have flooded in since last week’s tornado.
But beyond food, water, and clothing, Fultondale’s mayor said people need shelter.
“Hotel accommodations or rooms semi medium to long-term stay facilities, whether it be apartments or what have you and so what we’re doing now is we’re collecting monetary donations to help pay for the rooms or whatever for the people who do not have insurance,” said Mayor Larry Holcomb.
City leaders said some impacted residents are staying in hotels now, and through generous donations, many of their rooms have been paid up through the weekend.
But the mayor said more long-term solutions are needed.
“And like any other disaster you have a lot of people who wants to help up front, but when it comes down…you know…after…these people’s lives are going to be affected for a year or more because they’ve got to try to rebuild and it’s like starting over from scratch,” Mayor Holcomb explained.
That’s why the city has partnered with community churches to set up a fund, called the “Fultondale Cooperative Ministry” for those who will need will need help the most.
“This money will be assisting them as far as the hotel stay just temporary until we can find them something…you know…like I said…like find an RV or something that we can temporarily station on their property if they plan on rebuilding back…you know… somewhere that they can stay that they can call home until they get their house rebuilt,” Mayor Holcomb said.
That “Fultondale Cooperative Ministry” account is set up at Iberia Bank in Fultondale.
However, you can still bring monetary donations to City Hall located at 1210 Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Checks will need to be made out to “Fultondale Cooperative Ministry,” with “Tornado Relief” in the memo line.
