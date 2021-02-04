Grant money buys Montgomery probate office new van, voting machines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Probate office has some new tools to help elections run smoother. One of those tools is a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 Promaster van.
“We intend to use the van in one of two ways. The first way is really on election day that it can tend to be very hectic, ensuring that our precincts are always staffed and also being able to place and swap out a machine in case there’s a mechanical failure, that we have a vehicle that has the adequate space to be able to do that,” explained Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love. “But also, we’re looking at an election office as being a bit more proactive and doing more in the community to go ahead and educate people on the election process and getting them more engaged and voting here for Montgomery County.
Love said you could expect to see the van at voter registration drives and community events as well.
“But we’re really excited about what it’ll be able to help us on election day,” Love added.
The van was paid for with grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to promote free and fair elections.
“That was given out grants to election officials throughout this country to help them put on the really the Nov. 3 elections,” Love said. “But seeing that we were at a position where we had two special elections coming up to finish the year, we reached out to them for a second grant. And so, out of our two grants, we’re able to get over $770,000.
The grant money will help with expenses related to the special and general elections and allow for new election equipment. Along with that, the van will help transport supplies and things to precincts on election day.
Love believes these purchases will take the Montgomery Probate office to the next level.
“One, it gives us the ability to adequately staff our precincts, but the grand total really ensures that we have one of the best-equipped election offices here in the state, that we really made an investment out of the $770,000,” Love added.
Love says they purchased more modern election equipment called Express voting machines.
“We use them primarily for those voters who are special needs, but they’re also regular touchscreen voting machines,” Love said. “So we’re now we’re adding something new to the election experience. So voters can vote and cast their vote on those, as well as on a traditional paper method that they’ve been previously able to do.”
Love says Montgomery County will be one of the only counties rolling out these machines in that way.
Using grant money to make these upgrades, Judge Love and the probate office can save taxpayer money.
“That’s one of the things that we were really happy about; that we knew we wanted to invest in more modern equipment, to get this high speed regulator, to get these touchscreen voting machines. Rather than having to go to the county commission to get, you know, significant outlay of money to do this, we were able to do it with private dollars. So, we were able to upgrade operation without any outlay of public expenditure to do so. So we’re happy about it.”
