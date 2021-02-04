Grant money buys Montgomery probate office new van, voting machines

“We intend to use the van in one of two ways. The first way is really on election day that it can tend to be very hectic, ensuring that our precincts are always staffed and also being able to place and swap out a machine in case there’s a mechanical failure, that we have a vehicle that has the adequate space to be able to do that,” explained Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love. “But also, we’re looking at an election office as being a bit more proactive and doing more in the community to go ahead and educate people on the election process and getting them more engaged and voting here for Montgomery County.