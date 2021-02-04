Guest Editorial: ‘Thank You Parents and Teaches for Helping Our Children Succeed Under Extraordinary Circumstances’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - They say change is inevitable, but who among of us would have imagined that we would be required to alter our daily routines so drastically in such a short period of time?
The seemingly endless days of uncertainty have been compounded by anxiety about our health and safety, long periods of separation from our family and friends, financial hardships, and devastating losses. These unprecedented times have taken a toll on all of us, especially our kids.
That is why I salute you – parents and educators – for helping our children succeed under extraordinary circumstances.
Virtual learning has made it necessary for parents to take on the role of teacher and other essential school personnel roles, all while trying to do our own jobs. But it has made us become more engaged in our children’s learning, strengthened our parent-teacher relationships and given us a greater appreciation of our educators’ incredible work.
Teachers, finding work-life balance has been more challenging for you, too. You have had to instruct and care for students both in-person and from afar, in addition to making sure your own family’s needs are met. I recognize your sacrifices and applaud your innovation. I commend you for ensuring our young people still have a structured and nurturing environment to learn the valuable academic lessons and life skills they need to achieve their dreams.
Thank you, parents and teachers, for working so hard to help our kids accomplish their goals. Your effort and determination inspire me.
