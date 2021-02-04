Lawmakers fast-track COVID-19 liability protection bill

Lawmakers fast-track COVID-19 liability protection bill
The Alabama Senate has passed a bill to provide businesses and churches with some protections against COVID-19- related lawsuits. It now moves to the House. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 1:11 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has swiftly approved legislation that would provide businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The bill passed Thursday without debate on a 27-1 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr has said that the bill would give protection to companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims only if they were following appropriate precautions.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP lawmakers had named the bill a priority for the first two weeks of the session.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.