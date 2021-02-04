Man sentenced to prison for bank robberies in Alabama, other states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple bank robberies around the Southeast, according to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, Louis V. Franklin, Sr.
The Department of Justice said Thursday that Monte Clayton Lynch, 50, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars. He’ll also have three years of supervised release and will be required to pay more than $18,000 in restitution to several affected banks.
Lynch’s bank robbery spree came to an end shortly after he held up the First Community Bank in Prattville on Aug. 12, 2019. The DOJ said he walked in, handed the teller a note demanding “all” the money, then fled the scene in a black Ford F-150 with $5,400 in stolen cash.
A tipster identified Lynch as the suspect and the person provided information to investigators about a home in Montgomery where police found a vehicle that matched the getaway truck.
Through background checks that yielded booking photos and social media photos of Lynch, police were able to identify him as the same suspect seen in bank security videos.
After his arrest, the DOJ said Lynch admitted to several other bank robberies around the Southeast that had taken place prior to his targeting of Prattville.
Those other robberies included one in St. Louis on July 26, 2019, one in Nashville on Aug. 1, 2019, one in Birmingham on Aug. 3, 2019, and two in the Atlanta area on Aug. 6, 2019.
A statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of the Eastern District of Missouri in early 2020 indicated Lynch confessed to the crimes saying the motive was to fund a cocaine addiction.
The DOJ said all the bank robbery cases were transferred to the Middle District of Alabama where Lynch entered guilty pleas in all of them.
