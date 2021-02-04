Multiple opportunities for rain tonight through the weekend

Expect changes to the forecast going forward with complex setup

We're warmer today, but is the mild air short lived?
By Tyler Sebree, Amanda Curran, and Lee Southwick | February 4, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The upcoming pattern across Alabama and the Southeast is going to be like a rollercoaster. Beyond today and tonight, models show disagreement for just about every day... so what does that mean for us and the forecast? Well, we know a cold front will bring a band of light rain to the entire area tonight into Friday morning as it moves from northwest to the southeast.

Rain is increasingly likely by later Friday afternoon, especially south of U.S. 80.
Central Alabama will be done with the rain by mid-morning tomorrow; Southeast Alabama could see showers linger through the late morning hours.

Then, the front will stall out somewhere in far south Alabama or the Florida Panhandle for the rest of Friday. This will result in a return of rain for areas mainly south of U.S. 80 Friday afternoon and evening. It will also be noticeably cooler in the lower and middle 50s.

Friday night through early Saturday afternoon currently looks dry, but models are now in better agreement on rain showers after 3 p.m. into the evening and early overnight hours -- especially south of U.S. 80 once again.

Showers are increasingly likely later in the day Saturday, especially south of U.S. 80.
For this reason, we’ve bumped up rain chances to about 40% or so, but this could certainly still be adjusted.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and it looks much drier than it does rainy at this point. However, with the volatility of the upcoming weather pattern, we’ve maintained a 20% chance of showers each day. Those chances will also probably change at least a little bit in future updates.

Rain chances are highest tonight, later Friday and again later Saturday.
Then there’s temperatures...

The outlook for temperatures has shifted substantially over the last few days as models attempt to get a better grasp on what’s going to end up unfolding. The result of the most recent changes has been to keep 50s Friday and Saturday, and then bump highs in the low 60s for Sunday.

Highs will warm into the 60s heading into next week.
The latest forecast also calls for 60s through the middle of next week with milder air winning out over the arctic air attempting to surge south from Canada. Confidence is growing in the milder forecast through next Wednesday.

However, models currently show much colder air eventually reaching the Deep South by the end of next week and next weekend.

A shot of much colder air has been postponed until the end of next week for Alabama.
If it verifies, this could mean highs down in the 40s (similar to this past Monday) and lows down in the 20s for a few days. We’ll keep you updated on this since the forecast has been highly susceptible to changes.

