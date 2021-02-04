Protests form after video shows Selma officer tussling with residents

SELMA Ala. (WSFA) - A police officer is on “administrative duty” after cell phone video showed a wild skirmish with residents in Selma Tuesday.
The incident sparked outrage that culminated in a protest in front of Selma City Hall as well as one in front of the Selma Police Department.
Selma police were initially called to break up a fight between children on Furniss Avenue, but we’re told the fight broke up long before police arrived.
The cell phone footage, taken by resident Alycia Bryant, appears to show a Selma police officer enraged and confronting residents. It’s not clear just what the scuffle was all about.
“He came there with that attitude. He came there to pick,” said Bryant.
On Wednesday, Mayor James Perkins addressed the matter for the first time.
“Due process is due to everyone,” he explained. “That’s what this is about. This administration is not overlooking this.”
“An outside agency will be conducting an investigation and, based on what we have seen so far, we have placed the officer on administrative duty until such investigation is complete,” added Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.
In that same news conference city attorney Major Madison Jr. confirmed two people were arrested in the melee. Selma police records show Tenesha Brown faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while Erica Parker faces two charges of obstruction of police operations and second degree assault.
Selma city leaders didn’t identify the officer but the protestors publicly said it was Ashley Gaskins.
“Gaskins got to go!”, the protestors chanted.
An outside police agency will now investigate. There’s no word on how long such an investigation will take. Meanwhile, both sides are looking for answers on what went wrong and why.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.