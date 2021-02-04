Scholarship named for fallen Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A scholarship in memory of fallen Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was announced Wednesday afternoon.
Williams was killed in 2019. The Scholarship was created by the Children’s Policy Council, which he was a longtime member.
Applications have already made available through the Lowndes County Public School System and Lowndes Academy.
“John was passionate about children in Lowndes County. He was a fixture at all of our school events throughout the county. You would always see him at the basketball games, the football games. The children in this county loved him. And so this is our way to honor his memory each year by awarding this scholarship and by supporting the children of Lowndes county,” said Lowndes County District Judge Adrian Johnson.
The plan is to start with three scholarships with one winner from each of the high schools in the county.
Recipients will be selected in April.
