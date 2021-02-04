Selma’s Vaughan Regional preps for major COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Preparations are underway to hold a massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Selma starting on Feb. 8. About 5,000 doses will be up for grabs.
Whoever planted the ‘heroes’ sign in front of Vaughan Regional Medical Center probably had Becky Taylor in mind. “It is such a blessing for our community,” she said.
Taylor will be part of a major team handling the drive-through vaccinations at Bloch (Block) Park in Selma beginning Monday morning at 8. Taylor is an office manager connected with Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
“I think Monday morning is supposed to be a very cold morning...we have weather we’re going to be looking at but then the number of people,” she explained.
“The message I want to get out to the folks, first of all, we want everybody to come that meets the criteria 65-years-old and older, and that’s on the website. But I don’t want everybody showing up Monday morning. We’re going to have it all week long and we’re going to do a thousand (shots) a day,” said Vaughan Regional Medical Center CEO David McCormack.
To help the operation go a little smoother, medical center leaders encourage recipients to fill out a simple form on the hospital’s website. McCormack says the vaccination clinic is the hub for much of the Black Belt, not just Selma and Dallas County.
“If you already have the forms filled out, it’ll make it much easier,”McCormack explained.
The scene next week will look similar to that of the smaller clinics the Alabama Department of Public Health has held for the last three Thursdays at the park.
With the mega clinic just a few days away, Becky Taylor is thinking about the historical significance and the role she’ll play.
“As far as our parents and grandparents, as far as them having to go through the swine flu, you know different things of that we heard of and now we’re living through something like that as well,” she said.
They’ll be confronting the pandemic head on in Dallas County with the first of two shots, and Becky Taylor will be on the front lines.
The second dose schedule is set for March 8-12 at Bloch Park.
