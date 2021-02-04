Tuberville named to 4 powerful Senate committees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Freshman U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has been named to four powerful Senate committees.
Tuberville will sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
The senator’s office released statements regarding his reaction to each appointment.
Senate Armed Services Committee:
“I am honored to be selected to serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee and represent the nearly half a million active-duty military, National Guard, reservists, and veterans who call Alabama home. Our heroes from Alabama put service above self to protect our freedoms, and our state has a long history of military excellence. Alabama is home to many important installations including Maxwell Air Force Base, Ft. Rucker, Redstone Arsenal, Anniston Army Depot, and Dannelly Field. Each location serves a unique and critical purpose from securing our skies to ensuring our safety at sea. Additionally, the Port of Mobile is central to our maritime defense and shipbuilding industry, and Huntsville, where Space Command will soon call home, leads the nation in the development of aerospace defense through surveillance and rocket programs.
“From Mobile to Muscle Schoals, the development of a strong national defense service is synonymous with Alabama – and we are rightly proud of that. The work of this committee is critical to ensuring our military has the resources it needs to protect our country against current and future threats, and it’s our responsibility to give our servicemen and women the support they deserve to ensure our military remains the greatest fighting force in the world.”
Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry:
“From soybeans to catfish and poultry to peanuts, Alabama is home to some of the most productive and innovative farmers, producers, and foresters our country has to offer. It is an honor to represent Alabama agriculture and our rural communities on the Senate Agriculture Committee. Now more than ever, our farmers, foresters, and producers need certainty, stability, and for our economy to reopen so they can continue to feed, clothe, and fuel America. Our rural communities in Alabama need broadband connectivity to ensure our rural health centers, schools, businesses, and family farms can stay competitive and connected in today’s world.
“As we look towards the next Farm Bill, the coming years will be critical to lay the foundation for key initiatives including rural development and broadband, trade, and forestry programs to benefit Alabama’s farmers both today and in the future. I am thankful to have a seat at the table on a committee that is so important to folks back home, and Alabama’s rural communities can rest assured I’ll be a strong voice for them in Washington.”
Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs:
“My father served his country in the Second World War, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the values of service and sacrifice he, and all of our veterans, have exemplified. It is an honor to have many veterans call Alabama home, but there is room for improvement in expanding the access to the quality and affordable care they deserve. Expanding options also means working to ensure our service members do not have to drive hours across the state to see a doctor. We can, and must, do better in fighting for those who fought for our freedoms. On this committee, that mission will always be my top priority.”
Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions:
“I’ve spent 40 years in the education space, and I’ve seen up close the unique challenges and opportunities facing our students and educators. We’ve got plenty of work to do to bring our education and workforce sectors in-line with each other, and I’ll continue to fight for patient-centered solutions in our health care system over big government mandates. I’m excited to bring my perspective and experience to this committee and get to work.”
