Volatile weather pattern coming up for the Deep South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The upcoming pattern across Alabama and the Southeast is going to be volatile to put it simply. Beyond today and tonight, models show disagreement for just about every day.
So what does that mean for us and the forecast?
Well, we know today will be mostly cloudy and mild in the 60s. It will also be dry and turn breezy by the middle of the afternoon.
We also know a cold front will bring a band of light rain to the entire area tonight into Friday morning as it moves from northwest to the southeast. That means Southeast Alabama could see showers linger through the late morning hours.
Then the front stalls out somewhere in far southern Alabama or the Florida Panhandle for the rest of Friday. This will result in a return of rain for areas mainly south of U.S. 80 Friday afternoon and evening. It’ll be noticeably cooler in the lower and middle 50s.
Friday night through early Saturday afternoon currently looks dry, but models are now in better agreement on rain showers after 3 p.m. into the evening and early overnight hours -- especially south of U.S. 80 once again.
For this reason, we’ve bumped up rain chances to about 40% or so, but this could certainly still be adjusted.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and it looks much drier than it does rainy at this point. However, with the volatility of the upcoming weather pattern, we’ve maintained a 20% chance of showers each day. Those chances will also probably change at least a little bit in future updates.
Then there’s temperatures...
The outlook for temperatures has shifted substantially over the last few days as models attempt to get a better grasp on what’s going to end up unfolding. The result of the most recent changes has been to keep 50s Friday and Saturday, and then bump highs in the low 60s for Sunday.
The latest forecast also calls for 60s through the middle of next week with milder air winning out over the arctic air attempting to surge south from Canada. Confidence is growing in the milder forecast through next Wednesday.
However, models currently show much colder air eventually reaching the Deep South by the end of next week and next weekend.
If it verifies, this could mean highs down in the 40s (similar to this past Monday) and lows down in the 20s for a few days. We’ll keep you updated on this since the forecast has been highly susceptible to changes.
