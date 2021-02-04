WSFA signs removed from original East Delano Avenue studios

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The familiar WSFA 12 News logos have come down from the brick facade of the station’s original studios on East Delano Avenue.
It’s been nearly a year since WSFA transitioned to its new home downtown on Dexter Avenue. But the logos remained on the old facility, at least until Thursday when a sign company disassembled and removed them from the sides of the building.
WSFA 12 News plans to save a large, metal logo that stood above the entrance doorway.
The logos may be gone but the building is blossoming into its second life after being donated to Mercy House, a Montgomery non-profit that will use the facility as its new MAP center. That’s short for Ministry About People.
Mercy House is a daytime shelter for the homeless but also a stopping point for young people in the neighborhood, a place to get a warm meal and clothing. It’ll continue to serve that need along with plans for an alcohol recovery program and another curriculum to polish up employment skills.
