Alabama adds 1,496 new COVID-19 cases Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 84 deaths.
The ADPH COVID-19 Dashboard shows 1,496 new cases with a seven-day average of 1,962. Friday’s numbers bring this week’s total new cases of COVID-19 so far to 13,737
As of Friday, ADPH reported a total of 469,319 COVID-19 cases statewide and 8,449 deaths since last March.
Montgomery area hospitals are still treating inpatients with the virus. Baptist Health says it is treating a total of 99 inpatients as of Friday. On Thursday, Jackson hospital reported it was treating 53 inpatients.
Montgomery added 73 new cases Friday, bringing this week’s total to 609 so far.
Officials say there have been 923,750 vaccines delivered, and 436,962 of the vaccine doses have been administered.
During Friday’s news conference, Dr. Scott Harris said 78,276 people have been fully vaccinated in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released details about several mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will open next week across the state.
The sites will each administer 1,000 doses a day for a week for a total of 40,000 at the end of the week. Some of the sites are still making appointments while others are booked solid.
Beginning Monday, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to include phase 1b and people 65 and older.
This next phase includes critical workers at highest risk for work related exposure, as well as people in identified age groups at risk for COVID-19 associated morbidity and mortality.
According to ADPH, those currently eligible for vaccination include 326,000 health care providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and 350,000 people ages 75 and older.
The phase breakdown of the state’s Vaccination Allocation Plan can be found here.
You can check your vaccine eligibility and schedule an appointment through the state’s new portal.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.