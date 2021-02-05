Closing on property for Montgomery’s second charter school delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic Montgomery building will have to wait just a little longer before it’s next chapter begins. The old St. Jude High School property is set to become the city’s second charter school, but Life Academy officials say there’s been a delay in that plan.
Life Academy was supposed to have closed on the the property, located on West Fairview Avenue, this week. However, the closing with the Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile has been pushed back about 30 days because school leaders had to get the state architect’s approval before renovations could begin.
That approval has since been granted.
Life Academy officials say the month delay shouldn’t cause any delays in their opening in the fall.
