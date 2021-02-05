Food for Thought 2/4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES:
Subway (1113 Perry Hill Rd.): 94
Gibson Food Mart (2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 96
Sally T’s Café & Cupcakes (3444 Atlanta Hwy.): 97
Renfroe’s Market (9168 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98
Winn Dixie (1740 Carter Hill Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES:
None
