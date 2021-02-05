Miss Craft Princess and her homemade gift cards

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Brenda Coone worked with the state for 31 years. When she retired, she decided to turn a hobby into a full time job.
“The name of the business is MsCraftprincess Designs,” said Coone. “I do (wear my tiara) because every princess rocks a tiara.”
Coone is crafty by nature. She’s been doing it since the 90′s. She’s always had a passion for greeting cards.
“I’ve always been a card giver. I’m that one who remember your birthday, anniversary, whatever.”
But the more she shopped for greeting cards, the more she noticed, they could be better. So she started handcrafting her own with her company, MsCraftprincess Designs.
“My tag line for my business is, giving a hand crafted card is like giving a hug. When someone takes the time to buy a handcrafted card, what it says is they put some thought behind it,” Coone said.
She works basically full time hours doing what she loves, coming up with creative ways to says thanks, congratulations or maybe even Happy Valentines Day. Making someone’s day a little bit better is all she needs for motivation.
“Think about when you go to the mailbox and you have all the bills, and junkmail, and all of that, and then you and envelope with some handwriting on it. It just lifts your spirits.”
So in the middle of a pandemic and some dark times, Coone is doing her part to brighten things up. She does personalize orders and just started monthly subscription boxes. You can check out her website or check out these stores:
- Kudzu and Cotton and Harvey & Hill- Prattville
- Vicki’s Amish Traditions and Ingram’s Farmers Market & Garden Center- Millbrook
- The Market Shoppes and It’s Personal- Wetumpka
- BeYoutiful Boutique-Montgomery
- Local and Bloom- Pike Road
