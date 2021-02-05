MPS completes first week back in virtual-only class; State lawmaker pushes to reopen schools

“We are having discussions with various entities to see if we could get a block of time for our teachers, employees in general, bus drivers,” Moore said of staff vaccination efforts. “Because for us, any school system I would say, because when you stagger it, especially when you have 4,500 employees, it may be May or June before everybody has the opportunity. If we could have a block of time to expedite that we would certainly do that and help our staff to get that vaccine if they want it.”