National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart health in women

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Women around the country are wearing red Friday for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day.
National Wear Red Day is a part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women Initiative” to raise awareness about heart disease and strokes in women. Since 2003, the American Heart Association has named the first Friday in February as National Wear Red Day.
According to the Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women every year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The heart association says 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
So, National Wear Red Day is an obvious reminder to women everywhere, not just to make our heart health a priority but make a commitment to healthy behavior.
To learn more about Wear Red Day and donate to the cause, visit this link.
Why wear red? The American Heart Association says it’s a color that stands out, generally makes us feel more confident when we wear it, and it also happens to be the color of our hearts.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.