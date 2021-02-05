Police charge 2 in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a robbery in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lalin Sanderson, 22, and Stanley Wilson, 31, are each charged with first-degree robbery.
Coleman says the robbery happened Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Audubon Road.
The arrest affidavit indicated Sanderson and Wilson robbed a 65-year-old victim of his wallet, which contained about $700. During the robbery, one of the suspects used a handgun and hit the victim in the head.
Sanderson and Wilson were both identified as suspects and taken into custody Thursday, Coleman added.
The two were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond each.
